IKEA uncovered: All about the iconic Swedish furniture brand

When IKEA opened its first Delhi store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, on August 13, it wasn't just a furniture store launch - it was a moment that brought the world's most iconic home brand closer to millions of Delhi-NCR residents.

From flat-packed furniture to Swedish meatballs, IKEA has become synonymous with smart, stylish, and affordable living.

Also Read: Swedish retailer IKEA makes Delhi debut with Tagore Garden store

But there's much more behind the blue-and-yellow logo than meets the eye.

From humble beginnings in a small Swedish town to becoming a global home furnishing giant, keep reading to uncover IKEA's fascinating history, fun titbits, and the brand's journey into India and beyond.

Brand Origins

IKEA was founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad at the age of 17 in Älmhult, Sweden as a mail-order sales business and began to resell furniture five years later.

Initially, Kamprad sold small household items like pens and picture frames through mail order. By 1948, he began offering furniture, which eventually became the company's primary focus.

IKEA is owned and operated by a series of not-for-profit and for-profit corporations known and managed as Inter IKEA Group and Ingka Group.

History: From Local to Global

The first IKEA store opened in 1958 in Älmhult, Sweden. The company introduced its iconic flat-pack furniture in the 1960s, revolutionizing the furniture industry by reducing costs and simplifying transportation.

IKEA expanded internationally in 1963 with a store in Oslo, Norway. As of 2023, IKEA operates over 400 stores in more than 50 countries.

The Name 'IKEA': A Personal Legacy

The name IKEA is an acronym derived from:

I: Ingvar Kamprad (founder's first name)

K: Kamprad (founder's last name)

E: Elmtaryd (the farm where Kamprad grew up)

A: Agunnaryd (the nearby village)

Fun and Lesser-Known Facts

Product naming system: IKEA assigns Swedish names to its products, often based on categories such as men's names, women's names, places, and occupations. For instance, beds might be named after places, while chairs could be named after professions.

Frugality of Ingvar Kamprad: Despite building a global empire, Kamprad was known for his frugality. He often travelled by economy class, shopped at flea markets, and lived modestly.

Swedish Café: The in-store café offers Swedish delicacies like meatballs, hot dogs, and vegetarian options, providing a taste of Sweden in India.

IKEA in India: A Strategic Expansion

IKEA entered the Indian market in 2018 with its first store in Hyderabad. Since then, the company has expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The Delhi store at Pacific Mall is part of IKEA's strategy to increase its presence in North India. Plans are underway for larger-format stores in Gurugram and Noida, reflecting the company's commitment to the Indian market.

IKEA's Impact in India

Entry into India: IKEA began sourcing products from India 30 years ago and opened its first store in Hyderabad in 2018.

Employment: IKEA India employs approximately 45,000 direct workers and supports around 400,000 people in its extended supply chain.

Gender Equality: The company has achieved a 50:50 gender balance in its workforce, promoting diversity and inclusion.