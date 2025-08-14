Brewing coffee, bottling spirits, backing creators: The many faces of Nikhil Kamath's high-profile investments

ADVERTISEMENT
Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India's largest liquor companies, has entered into a high-profile partnership with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath to launch D'YAVOL Spirits.
This is just one example of how Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of brokerage firm Zerodha, is steadily broadening his investment playbook - channelling capital into a kaleidoscope of high-growth consumer sectors.
His latest portfolio spans everything from artisanal caffeine experiences to celebrity spirits and digital creator economy platforms.
Let's take a look at his high-profile investments:
Specialty Coffee and Cafés
Kamath spearheaded a $10 million funding round for Subko Coffee Roasters - a specialty coffee brand - signalling his interest in premium culinary experiences. Subko's round included high-profile collaborators like Sangita Jindal. Previously, he also backed Third Wave Coffee, aligning with the rising global "third wave" coffee trend.
Spirits and Celebrity-led Liquor
In the beverage segment, Kamath has joined forces with Shah Rukh Khan's family and Radico Khaitan in D'YAVOL Spirits - a high-end spirits venture. Radico Khaitan handles manufacturing and distribution, while Kamath brings investor heft and strategic insight.
The Creator Economy: Talent, Agencies, and IP
Kamath acquired a secondary stake in Collective Artists Network (CAN), an agency powering creators in talent, media, and brand IP. He additionally backed creative agency One Hand Clap, extending support to the creative services ecosystem.
Creator and Influencer Platforms
Kamath invested in Kofluence, an influencer-marketing technology startup, and GrowthSchool, a platform offering skill-development for creators and professionals. He also supported Nas Academy (Nas Company), an edtech destination focused on enabling creators.
Resale Commerce and Fashion
Through a $2 million seed round, Kamath helped fund Mainstreet Marketplace, an online destination for sneaker and streetwear resale.
Women's Hygiene and Sexual Wellness
The Kamath brothers participated in a partial Series B ($3 million) for PeeSafe (Redcliffe Hygiene), joining Natco and Rainmatter Health to back this women-focused personal hygiene brand.
Plant-based Nutrition and Superfood Startups
Kamath backed NourishYou, a startup in the health-food space, via a seed investment - continuing his streak in consumer wellness.
Fintech and Consumer Lending
Kamath made a strategic minority investment ($250 crore) in InCred Holdings, a consumer lending and fintech company, prior to its IPO.
Interactive Entertainment and Gaming
Kamath has also expanded his portfolio into gaming via an equity infusion in Nazara Technologies, participating in the post-IPO market through his NKSQUARED entity.
Creator Commerce
His firm Gruhas led a seed round for LehLah, a platform that empowers influencers and creators to sell directly to consumers, sharpening the convergence of content, community, and commerce.
From specialty coffee houses and luxury spirits to creator-driven commerce and women's wellness, Nikhil Kamath's portfolio reflects a deliberate bet on India's rapidly evolving consumer culture.
His investments reveal a dual playbook - backing both high-aspiration lifestyle brands and tech-enabled platforms that connect products with audience in fresh, engaging ways.