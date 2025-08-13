RPG Group launches ‘Kar Dikha’ music video inspired by real stories from within the Group and Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT
RPG Group rolled out a music video 'Kar Dikha' - a spoken word and rap anthem which draws from real stories across RPG Group and Mumbai – factory workers keeping industry moving, neurodivergent employees at Raychem RPG breaking stereotypes, Pehlay Akshar children finding their voice, Koli women entrepreneurs driving change, and Worli’s youth using hip-hop to reclaim their narrative.
"Freedom is not just a gift we inherit, it’s a duty we live every day. Kar Dikha is our call to every Indian to turn that duty into action." Udayan Dutt, President – Group HR, RPG Enterprises.
Composed and produced by Mumbai hip-hop pioneer Instine, with verses by Yeda Anna, the track blends Indian sounds with modern beats. Shot by Alphabooom, the video is a tribute to everyday courage that rarely makes headlines, stated the company in its statement.
“This wasn’t just a track – it’s an action manifesto set to music. Collaborating with RPG, every note was shaped to carry unity and every beat to echo courage. Independence isn’t just about waving a flag, it’s about standing up together and hold that hope for a better, brighter, happier India,” said Instine, the project’s executive producer.
“Collaborating with RPG felt magical. Seeing how deeply we are connected through this initiative was inspiring. I’m grateful to be part of something so impactful,” said Yeda Anna.
The music video is now streaming on YouTube, Spotify, and major platforms, with short form edits on Instagram Reels, LinkedIn, and more.
