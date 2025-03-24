Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasizes role of skills & innovation; says "right skill set provides both merit and national growth"

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya concluded its 3rd Annual Technical Festival, EPITOME 2025, marking two days of immersive technical sessions, industry insights, and groundbreaking technological discussions. The festival, themed “Transport 360: Land, Air, Sea and Beyond”, brought together top industry leaders, academic experts, and policymakers to explore the role of technology in accelerating India's economic and infrastructural growth.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, addressed the event as the Chief Guest via video conference. Emphasizing the significance of skill development in India’s knowledge-driven economy, he stated, “In today’s knowledge-driven world, the right skill set provides both merit and national growth.” He highlighted the critical role of logistics efficiency, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and green digital solutions in shaping the future of transportation.

The Minister underscored the impact of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, noting that India’s investments in multimodal logistics, aviation, railways, and maritime infrastructure are paving the way for global career opportunities. He stressed the need for synergy between industry, academia, and government to ensure a skilled workforce capable of handling the technical demands of these sectors.

Discussing India’s startup ecosystem, he pointed out that by 2030, the number of startups is projected to double from 1.2 lakh to 2.4 lakh, potentially creating 50 million new jobs. He further mentioned the government’s recent Rs 60,000 crore initiative aimed at upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and emphasized the necessity of sector-specific skilling programs to meet industry demands. Recognizing the “Industry-driven” model of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, he urged the university to collaborate with National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) to enhance reskilling and upskilling programs.

The event was a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, fostering collaborations, and mentoring young minds. Leading experts from the transportation and logistics sector participated in discussions, including Davinder Sandhu (DB Engineering), Suraj Chettri (Airbus), Anil Kumar Saini (Alstom), Andreas Foerster (Tata Advanced Systems), Jaya Jagadish (AMD), Prof. Vinayak Dixit (UNSW Australia), Praveen Kumar (DFCCIL), and Maj. Gen. R. S. Godara. Their insights highlighted how education institutions play a crucial role in shaping India’s future workforce to drive the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.