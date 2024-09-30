Next-Gen Navigators: How young travellers are steering family travel

In a remarkable evolution within the travel industry, India's youngest generation - Generation Alpha and Generation Z - are now at the forefront of family travel planning, reshaping preferences and priorities that signal a new era for tourism.

According to Hilton's 2025 Trends Report, this demographic's unique insights and interests are not only influencing destination choices but also redefining the travel experience itself.

Ben George, Senior Vice President and Commercial Director for Asia Pacific at Hilton, emphasizes the significance of this shift: "The growing influence of Generation Alpha on family travel signals a transformative shift in the travel industry-one that Hilton is excited to embrace." As Hilton prepares to expand to over 1,000 hotels in the Asia Pacific region by 2025, the brand aims to craft experiences that resonate with the aspirations of young travellers and their families.

Cultural Connections and Travel as Growth Experiences

The emerging trend in family travel is rooted deeply in cultural pride and personal growth. A staggering 93% of young Indian travellers actively contribute to their family's vacation planning, and a notable 76% of parents make destination choices based on their children's interests-higher than the global average of 70%. While parents still handle logistics such as transportation (44%), dining (40%), and accommodation (32%), the younger generations are increasingly influential in deciding on activities and destinations.

For Indian families, travel is not merely about leisure; it's a vital journey of self-discovery and cultural connection.

The report reveals that 91% of young travellers take pride in India's global cultural impact, while 88% are eager to explore their roots through travel. This sentiment is echoed by 79% of Indian parents who opt for destinations that reflect their heritage and values, significantly surpassing the global average of 65%.

Moreover, 84% of young travellers view travel as essential for education and personal development, with 72% of parents prioritizing culturally significant destinations to enrich their children's learning experiences.

The Advent of Sports and Entertainment-Centric Travel

Looking ahead to 2025, Indian Gen Alpha and Gen Z travellers are setting their sights on trips centered around entertainment, sports, and meaningful family connections. Sports tourism is on the rise, with events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup capturing the attention of 47% of young travellers in India.

Additionally, music events, particularly K-pop concerts, along with nature experiences like cherry blossom festivals and ski trips, rank high on the travel wish lists of this generation.

Embracing Technology in Travel

In an age where technology is paramount to every aspect of life, it plays an important role in shaping the travel experiences of Gen Alpha and Gen Z.

In India, families are online for up to four hours daily during trips, with Gen Z spending more time on devices compared to their younger counterparts.

Travel essentials include smartphones (67%), smartwatches (55%), and music players (46%), used for sharing experiences on social media and staying connected with loved ones.

Hilton's findings indicate that technology access is a top priority for Gen Alpha travellers, alongside entertainment and child-friendly activities. The emphasis on digital connectivity reflects a broader trend where young travellers expect seamless technological integration in their travel experiences.

Domestic and Global Explorations: A Balance of Interests

While Gen Alpha and Gen Z travellers in India show a strong affinity for exploring their local cultural landscapes, they are also keen on international adventures. The report highlights a shift in preferences, with this generation eager to venture beyond Asia to immerse themselves in diverse cultures. The top holiday destinations for families illustrate this balance:

Gen Alpha and Gen Z Preferences:

- India (34%) - Singapore (28%) - America (22%) - Australia (20%) - United Kingdom (17%)

Millennial (Gen Y) Preferences:

- Japan (29%) - India (28%) - Singapore (25%) - Maldives (21%) - Malaysia (17%)

Alexandra Jaritz, Senior Vice President of Brand Management for Asia Pacific at Hilton, states, “As Generation Alpha and Z step into the role of key influencers in family travel decisions, they are redefining the landscape of travel.” This evolution not only alters destination choices but also transforms how young travellers engage with the world.

Looking Ahead: Insights from Hilton's 2025 Trends Report

Hilton's comprehensive survey, involving over 13,000 global travellers and insights from more than 4,100 Hilton team members, highlights additional travel trends for 2025 and beyond.

Key findings include a growing preference for "Slow Travel," with one in hour travellers seeking cultural immersion, and a rising interest in wellness and relaxation experiences.