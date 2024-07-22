Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp

For any busy gig worker, tax filing can seem like a daunting task. Confusing software and expensive tax professionals make tax filing a burden for gig workers and come in the way of their financial empowerment. This is where ClearTax steps in with its WhatsApp solution.

Archit Gupta, founder, CEO, ClearTax says "Our WhatsApp solution addresses a critical gap in tax compliance that has long plagued India's workforce. By bringing this service to WhatsApp, we are meeting people where they are, eliminating technological barriers, and ensuring that millions of hardworking Indians can claim their rightful refunds with just a few taps on their phones. This isn't just about convenience – it's about financial justice and inclusion."

With this, ClearTax hopes that people take ownership of their taxes.

Cutting through the red tape with AI

This WhatsApp-based filing system eliminates the need for a computer. With the help of the clear instruction provided by the AI in the user's native language, the entire tax filing experience is both personalized and simplified to enable financial inclusion.

Avinash Polepally, Senior Director, ClearTax cites the example of a 70-year-old pensioner using the AI chat to file his taxes and points out that these kinds of AI enabled solutions help people with limited technical know-how.

Making taxes funny

ClearTax's campaigns like ##IdharNahiTohKidhar uses humour to make tax filing less unnerving. Achieving the perfect balance between lighthearted and serious isn't a cakewalk especially while dealing with sensitive financial data.

"Normally, showcasing apps is dependent on visuals. But ClearTax was facing a dilemma - how does an app visually represent an online service like tax filing? The lack of a physical product made it hard for ClearTax to convey the app's user friendliness," shares Poleplally and adds, "Thus, ClearTax decided to focus on product marketing instead of value proposition this time to showcase how user friendly the platform is.

The research conducted by ClearTax revealed a common theme among capital gains and F&O traders – a focus on fitness. Working with this insight, ClearTax came up with #IdharNahiTohKidhar to make tax filing seem fun to the audience.