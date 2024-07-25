Parle most chosen in-home FMCG brand: Kantar

Kantar has released the 12th edition of its annual Brand Footprint India report. The report ranks the Most Chosen (in-home & out-of-home) FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

Key findings: In-Home segment:

With a CRP score of 7980 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 12th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products.

Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s) continue to grow, however is slightly lower than last year. Overall, CRP’s have increased almost 33% in the last five years.

All sectors have seen a CRP growth slow down, except dairy:

Brands chosen more often have greater probability of growing in CRP:

Haldiram’s and Balaji are the only two brands in the 2024 top 25 in-home brand list to grow by more than 30% in CRPs in 2023.

Sunfeast leads the way in biggest penetration gains in 2023 at 6.4. The following brands make it to the top 10 list:

7 brands in the top 25 in-home rankings show more than 20% penetration increase in the last decade. Britannia leads the way, followed by Surf Excel, Sunfeast, Haldiram’s, Patanjali, Brooke Bond and Vim.

Key findings: Out of Home segment:

1. Britannia leads the way in the 2 nd edition of OOH brand rankings with 628Mn CRP’s. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 rankings are all snacking brands and remain the same as 2023.

2. The five Most Chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Thums Up, Frooti, Amul, Maaza, & Bisleri.