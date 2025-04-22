Parliamentary panel to discuss Competition Commission's role in digital landscape

ADVERTISEMENT
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will hold a key meeting on April 28 to examine the evolving role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), with a particular focus on the digital economy.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, including Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, are slated to brief the panel, which is chaired by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab. The discussion will be based on the agenda outlined in a Lok Sabha Secretariat notice dated April 17, titled 'Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape'.
The committee is likely to delve into a range of competition-related concerns, including those emerging in the fast-growing quick commerce sector. The meeting comes at a time when the Corporate Affairs Ministry is reviewing stakeholder feedback on the proposed Digital Competition Bill, which aims to address anti-competitive practices in the digital space.
It is to be noted that a parliamentary standing committee recently directed the CCI to submit its responses on the steps taken to safeguard the interest of small retailers. The committee also sought inputs from the CCI on the proposed Digital Competition Bill and solutions to address the issues related to anti-competitive practices.