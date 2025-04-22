            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • parliamentary-panel-to-discuss-competition-commissions-role-in-digital-landscape-62785

Parliamentary panel to discuss Competition Commission's role in digital landscape

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is set to discuss the Competition Commission of India's role in the digital ecosystem next week, with senior officials from the Corporate Affairs Ministry scheduled to brief the panel on April 28.

By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2025 8:52 AM
Parliamentary panel to discuss Competition Commission's role in digital landscape
A parliamentary standing committee recently directed the CCI to submit its responses on the steps taken to safeguard the interest of small retailers.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will hold a key meeting on April 28 to examine the evolving role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), with a particular focus on the digital economy.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, including Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, are slated to brief the panel, which is chaired by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab. The discussion will be based on the agenda outlined in a Lok Sabha Secretariat notice dated April 17, titled 'Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape'.

The committee is likely to delve into a range of competition-related concerns, including those emerging in the fast-growing quick commerce sector. The meeting comes at a time when the Corporate Affairs Ministry is reviewing stakeholder feedback on the proposed Digital Competition Bill, which aims to address anti-competitive practices in the digital space.

It is to be noted that a parliamentary standing committee recently directed the CCI to submit its responses on the steps taken to safeguard the interest of small retailers. The committee also sought inputs from the CCI on the proposed Digital Competition Bill and solutions to address the issues related to anti-competitive practices.


Tags
First Published on Apr 22, 2025 8:52 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

TRAI issues key recommendations on critical IoT services, M2M SIM ownership transfer

TRAI issues key recommendations on critical IoT services, M2M SIM ownership transfer

How it Works

Over 70% demand one-handed usability and in-hand comfort in smartphones, reveals Counterpoint Research

Over 70% demand one-handed usability and in-hand comfort in smartphones, reveals Counterpoint Research

How it Works

'Shocks conscience of court': Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev's 'indefensible' Rooh Afza remarks; asks to take down ad

'Shocks conscience of court': Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev's 'indefensible' Rooh Afza remarks; asks to take down ad

How it Works

Google's Dan Taylor on how AI is redefining the ad playbook

Google's Dan Taylor on how AI is redefining the ad playbook

How it Works

NCLT dismisses insolvency petition filed against Dentsu Communication India

NCLT dismisses insolvency petition filed against Dentsu Communication India

Brand Makers

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi assigned additional key roles within the organization

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi assigned additional key roles within the organization

How it Works

Inside CTV's explosion: How brands are leveraging immersive storytelling and data

Inside CTV's explosion: How brands are leveraging immersive storytelling and data