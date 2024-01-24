Razorpay launches digital ad campaign to educate customers about safety measures for digital payments

Razorpay launched its digital ad campaign featuring Gulshan Grover, and Urvashi Dholakia on its social platforms - YouTube, LinkedIn, X (previously Twitter), and Instagram.

With 692 million Internet users, India has the world's second-largest Internet user base. This growing digitization also makes the country a target for fraudulent activities. With this campaign, Razorpay hopes to reiterate the need to drive awareness amongst customers by educating them about risk and safety measures to ensure a secure digital payment transaction.

With a tagline of “For online businesses to win trust, Razorpay Payment Gateway is a must”, the campaign showcases Razorpay as a “trust marker” for businesses. The 2-part ad series featuring Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia aims to empower end-consumers with essential information for making informed decisions when engaging with a business through digital transactions.

The ad films of thirty seconds each, conceptualized and brought to life by Tilt Brand Solutions showcase two different scenarios wherein customers who are trying to make online purchases are skeptical of going through with the payments, wondering if their card details would be stolen or if the business was legitimate to engage with at the first place; Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia play the role of unethical business owners who aggravate the insecurities of these customers. The customers then realize that these businesses are safe and secure with the Razorpay trust marker and are KYC verified, giving them the utmost confidence to make the purchase.

Commenting on the launch, Apuarv Sethi, Senior VP, Marketing, Razorpay said, "We are excited to unveil our most extensive ad campaign yet, highlighting the paramount importance of safety and security in online transactions. In a digital landscape where trust is the currency, Razorpay serves as the definitive 'trust marker' for businesses. We believe it’s our responsibility to empower our merchants with the right products and services, enabling them to deliver a reliable and protected customer experience. This campaign aims to cultivate a profound sense of confidence, emphasizing our commitment to providing a dependable and secure digital payment experience. It underscores our dedication to raising awareness about the critical significance of security in online transactions. This initiative goes beyond a mere endorsement; it mirrors our steadfast commitment to shaping a safer and more trustworthy online transaction environment for all."

“We’re proud to partner with Razorpay to champion their commitment to empowering businesses. This commitment encompasses the cultivation of trust, safety, and security for the millions of businesses they serve. In line with this, trust, the cornerstone of all transactions, takes center stage in the two-part ad series featuring the uncanny and dynamic duo of Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia.