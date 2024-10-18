Recruitment surge in Media & Entertainment: 27% growth, led by marketing, IT, hybrid work roles

The Media & Entertainment sector witnessed a 27 percent increase in recruitment activity on an annual basis in September 2024, according to a data from a staffing firm.

Additionally, 22 of the 27 industries observed strong growth in hiring new talent, revealed specialist talent platform foundit in its latest report.

Hiring for Associate roles with 4-6 years of experience and Mid-senior level roles (7 - 10 years of experience) saw a significant uptick by 16 percent.

There was also a notable 3 percent growth in hiring activity for roles requiring more than 10 years of experience last month.

Among the job roles, marketing and IT roles led the charge in September as recruitment activity gained momentum.

"7 out of 13 areas saw an annual uptick in hiring, with strong demand for talent in Marketing and Communications, Hospitality, IT, and Medical roles," the staffing firm said.

The report underscored a high demand for sales professionals in BFSI, with data analysis emerging as a key skill for these job roles. Professionals with AI/ ML and Finance skills were also in strong demand.

Organizations, based in Bengaluru and Coimbatore showcased the positive hiring trend. Coimbatore reported a 55 percent rise in annual growth, followed by Bengaluru at 43 percent, Jaipur at 37 percent, and Delhi-NCR at 35 percent.

IT - Software & Services saw significant growth last month, with Bengaluru recording a 12 percent increase among metros, and Coimbatore surging by 22%. Customer service roles picked up last month across cities, with major demand in Chennai and Mumbai, both reporting a 22 percent increase.

'Hybrid work mode dominates'

Hybrid work remains popular among employers, with steady demand throughout the year. However, the availability of job seekers for Work From Home (WFH) roles is declining, the report stated.

Notably, GenZ, seeking to balance work-life integration and learning opportunities in non-traditional office settings, highly value flexibility.

In contrast, mid- and senior-level professionals are increasingly gravitating towards in-office environments.