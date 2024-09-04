Over 80% of Gen Z getting upskilled to secure new job opportunities: Simplilearn

83% of Gen Z individuals are upskilling to secure better job opportunities, according to Simplilearn data. Notably, India has a significant number of Gen Z youth with over 600 million people under 28. The data estimated that upskilling could bring over 100 million young Indians into the workforce. By 2030, 30% of the global workforce will comprise Gen Z’, the data added.
"Gen Z is actively improving their skills to meet the changing demands of the job market, especially in the growing tech industry. This proactive approach aligns with overall economic trends focused on digital transformation and innovation across sectors," according to Simplilearn.
The data highlighted that approximately 66% of those upskilling hold bachelor’s degrees. Nearly 60% of learners are currently employed in the IT sector, and 40% are engaged in various non-IT industries.
Among the most enrolled courses, data science and business analysis led with 35.3%, followed by AI and machine learning at 33.9% and cybersecurity at 20.2%, the data mentioned.
Gen Z's impact on today's workforce comes from their digital proficiency, fresh perspectives, and relentless focus on upskilling. As a digital native generation who has grown up with a high exposure to technology, they find it easy to pick up digital tools and new ways of working. They do not have the baggage of set ways of doing things and this allows them to look at business problems afresh, without constraints, and in the context of new technologies available. It is great to see our Gen Z generation upskilling in large numbers, taking proactive steps to build the career they want, and adding value to their workplaces," Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn said.