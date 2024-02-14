RuPay Prime Volleyball League onboards 19 sponsors and partners for Season 3

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 on Tuesday announced a total of 19 sponsors and partners for the upcoming third edition of the league, which is set to kick off from February 15th, 2024 in Chennai. RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), will continue its partnership as the Title Sponsor. Meanwhile, the league will once again be Powered by online gaming platform A23, this year as well.

With several sponsors from the previous seasons returning, the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, is exclusively co-owned and marketed by Baseline Ventures. Last month, the league also announced Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the upcoming edition.

With an exciting 15-point format, thrilling new concepts such as super serves and super points, star-studded player line-ups, and a plethora of celebrities, the second edition proved to be a tremendous success, with nearly 55 percent increase in viewership. Hence, the league once again attracted several top companies this year, with Nippon Paint, Amul Kool, State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Oil, and Cred, coming on board as the Associate Sponsors, and Cosco and Indian Terrain joining as Official Sponsors.

The third season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai with the support of Host Partner Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The fans can also witness the live action from the comforts of their home with Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv continuing as the Official Broadcast Partners in the Indian sub-continent while Volleyball World continues as the International Streaming Partners for the global audience.

HRX, Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai, Radio City, PPL, Mera Hoardings, have come on board as Official Partners while Piston des Sports will continue to offer the Athlete Management services during the third season.

The second season of the league, with a simultaneous broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on the Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv and Volleyball World, generated a total cumulative viewership of 206 million, as compared to 133 million in Season 1. In addition, the season garnered over 5 million fan engagements across various digital platforms, as well as forming massive regional connections through social media.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd said, "We are delighted and honoured to witness the response from top businesses and organisations, showcasing their interest in partnering with RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 each year. The fact that so many of our sponsors continue to support us every season is an indication of the level of trust that we have built in the industry over the years. We are all equally excited for the coming season and are confident that this time, it will be even bigger, better and bolder."