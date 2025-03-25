Schengen, USA and UAE lead as visa applications rise 68% YoY: Atlys

There is 45.5% surge in visa applications in 2024 over 2023, with destinations like Dubai, Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia experiencing year-on-year growth between 22% and 51%, data from Atlys, a visa processing platform, revealed. As per the report, summer vacations could be the probable reason, as now vacations have transitioned from luxury to a lifestyle priority for many Indians driven by a burgeoning middle class and a lingering post-pandemic urge to explore.

Further, the report highlighted that there is 68% increase in visa applications compared to the same period last year. Schengen countries, the USA, and the UAE are poised to be standout destinations this year according to early bookings. Gen Z travellers continue to drive much of this momentum with their preference for experience-led trips, shorter stays, and spontaneity with Indonesia, Egypt, and Japan topping the list of preferred destinations for immersive and purposeful journeys.

“It’s remarkable to witness how travel has become an integral part of people’s lives. We’re seeing a surge not only in the number of applications but also in the diversity of destinations Indians are curious about,” says Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “This uptick reflects a collective desire to explore cultures, try new experiences, and make the most of their vacation time. Whether it’s seasoned adventurers checking off bucket-list countries or first-time explorers seeking convenience and affordability, it’s clear that travel is evolving into a true lifestyle priority.”

According to the report, an emerging trend for this summer is the rise of first-time international travellers gravitating towards destinations like Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan, which offer streamlined visa procedures and accessible travel experiences.