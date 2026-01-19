SW Network wins full digital mandate for MINI India

SW Network has been appointed as the digital and creative agency for MINI India, securing the complete digital mandate for the automotive brand, the agency said on Monday.

Under the mandate, SW Network will handle MINI India’s creative responsibilities along with end-to-end digital services. The account will be managed by the agency’s Delhi team and will focus on strengthening MINI India’s digital presence and engagement across online platforms.

The scope of work includes digital strategy, creative development, brand campaigns, product-led communication and lifestyle-focused content. The agency will also work on platform-specific ideas aimed at expanding the brand’s online community and improving digital performance.

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, said the partnership would focus on building a consistent digital voice for the brand while aligning with its global positioning.

Abhinandan Gopalsetty, director, MINI India, said the company was looking for a digital partner capable of translating the brand’s identity across multiple platforms as its digital outreach expands.

The collaboration is expected to centre on improving brand visibility online and developing digital-led consumer engagement initiatives for MINI India.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 3:56 PM