Raymond Lifestyle appoints Satyaki Ghosh as CEO

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has appointed Satyaki Ghosh as its new Chief Executive Officer, signalling a key leadership transition as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Ghosh brings more than 25 years of experience across FMCG, textiles, retail and consumer businesses. He joins Raymond from the Aditya Birla Group, where he most recently served as CEO of the Cellulosic Fashion Yarn division at Grasim Industries, leading large-scale manufacturing operations with a focus on efficiency and sustainability.

During his tenure at the Aditya Birla Group, Ghosh held several senior leadership roles. He previously headed the Domestic Textiles business and also led the Thai Acrylic Fibre division, overseeing multi-country operations. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years at L’Oréal India, holding senior positions including Director of the Consumer Products Division, where he managed global brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier and Maybelline.

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania said the appointment comes at an important juncture, with rising domestic consumption and evolving global markets creating new opportunities for the company’s lifestyle business.

Ghosh described Raymond as an iconic Indian brand with a rich legacy of over a century and said his focus would be on strengthening consumer centricity and driving innovation across the organisation.

Separately, Raymond Lifestyle also announced the appointment of EC Prasad as Chief Financial Officer, who will formally assume the role at an upcoming board meeting.

Raymond Lifestyle currently operates more than 1,650 exclusive retail stores across 600 cities in India and manufactures worsted suiting and shirting fabrics in addition to managing a portfolio of apparel brands.

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle Limited ended trading on the NSE at ₹934 on Monday, down ₹11.30, or 1.20 percent.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 5:07 PM