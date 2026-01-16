Thums Up unveils new brand identity, signalling a strategic shift

The trio-color palette of spiced red, iced blue, and storm blue draws from the brand’s rich heritage, symbolizing strong taste, thunderous refreshment, and an adventurous personality, added the statement.

Thums Up, India’s homegrown cola giant, has unveiled a new identity that signals a strategic shift, reflecting a new India defined by ambition, confidence, and a drive to maximize every moment, stated the company in its statement.

Thums Up’s in-house design team has developed this rebrand in partnership with the design agency SUPERULTRARARE. The new identity marks Thums Up’s first major visual evolution in over two decades.

The trio-color palette of spiced red, iced blue, and storm blue draws from the brand’s rich heritage, symbolizing strong taste, thunderous refreshment, and an adventurous personality, added the statement.

Sumeli Chatterjee, senior director, sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia excitedly added, “For nearly five decades, Thums Up has been a defining force in youth culture representing bold and relentless confidence with an unmistakably ‘toofani’ spirit. Its iconic ‘Taste The Thunder’ line, strong taste, and adventurous communication have inspired generations, making it the drink of choice of young India. The new Thums Up visual identity is a strategic step forward that reinforces our cultural relevance as we unlock the next phase of growth and make the brand world more dynamic, distinctive and exciting for the future.”

Matthew Kenyon, founder, The SUPERULTRARARE elaborated, “We set out to distill the core essence of what Thums Up represents and what emerged was a powerful cultural signal - strong, resilient, and iconic…just ready for the present. Building on this, we sharpened the identity by preserving what consumers love while amplifying what lies ahead - resulting in a bolder, clearer expression designed for today’s Indian youth.”

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 4:53 PM