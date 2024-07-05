            
      Sony Sports Network acquires exclusive television rights for Major League Cricket 2024 in India

      The second edition of the league will kickstart with reigning champions MI New York facing Seattle Orcas in the opener at Church Street Park, Morrisville and will be live telecast in India 6th July 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 5, 2024 4:53 PM
      The grand finale of the tournament will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and will be live telecast in India on 29th July 2024. (Representative Image: Michael Weir via Unsplash)

      Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, who owns and operates Sony Sports Network has announced the acquisition of exclusive television rights for T20 cricket spectacle Major League Cricket (MLC) for one year in India.

      The second edition of the league will kickstart with reigning champions MI New York facing Seattle Orcas in the opener at Church Street Park, Morrisville and will be live telecast in India 6th July 2024. The grand finale of the tournament will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and will be live telecast in India on 29th July 2024.

      A major share from the ongoing cricket revolution in the United States can be attributed to MLC, which has attracted eyeballs of India’s evergreen cricket fraternity. The participation from Indian cricket franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings brings a whole new level of excitement for fans of the respective teams. Some of the most popular cricketers including Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran are expected to feature in the upcoming edition of the league.

      The MLC’s second season features an all-star lineup of announcers, including the former captain of the Indian national cricket team Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistani legendary bowler Wasim Akram, former New Zealand and Auckland cricketer Danny Morrison, alongside Daren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Matthew Hayden, Chris Morris, Natalie Germanos, Scott Styris, and Mike Haysmen.   


      First Published on Jul 5, 2024 4:53 PM

