Swiggy launches 'Project Next' to empower delivery partners with career growth

In a significant move to enhance career opportunities for its delivery partners, Swiggy has launched "Project Next," an initiative focused on providing pathways for professional growth and accelerating restaurant onboarding.
This program is part of Swiggy's broader "Swiggy Skills" initiative, which encompasses skilling, training, internships, and employment opportunities within its operational ecosystem.
By transitioning qualified delivery partners into sales executives, Project Next seeks to facilitate the expansion of Swiggy's restaurant network across 150 emerging markets, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This initiative not only promotes restaurant growth, but also allows delivery partners to pursue meaningful career advancement.
"Swiggy works with nearly 4 lakh delivery partners across India," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace. "This unique programme helps delivery partners transition from 'blue collar' to 'white collar' workers."
In just five weeks since its inception, Project Next has successfully transitioned 100 delivery partners into sales executive roles, resulting in the onboarding of approximately 360 restaurants. The company aims to expand this initiative further in the coming months, with plans to transition hundred more delivery partners in markets such as Vadodara, Amritsar, Nashik, Agra, and Dharwad.
One success story is that of Ravindra Khati, a 27-year-old delivery partner from Sikar, Rajasthan, who is now thriving as a sales executive. "For the past few years, I've been successful in securing a position. However, my role at Swiggy has sparked my interest in a career within the private sector," he shared.
Project Next is the latest addition to the "Swiggy Skills" initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The program aims to facilitate online skill development and upskilling for approximately 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of Swiggy's 2 lakh restaurant partners. Additionally, it seeks to create employment opportunities for 3,000 individuals in various roles within restaurant operations and skill management.