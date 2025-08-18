Swiggy to appoint new finance heads for Instamart and food delivery divisions

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery platform, is set to appoint new finance heads for its key business verticals, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The move comes as Swiggy plans a shift toward an inventory-led model for its quick-commerce arm, Instamart, in the coming months—a transition that is expected to impact its accounting and financial reporting structures.
As part of the restructuring, the company will create two new Vice President (VP) of Finance roles, both of whom will report directly to Rahul Bothra, Swiggy’s Chief Financial Officer. One of the new finance heads will oversee Instamart, while the other will be responsible for Swiggy’s core food delivery business, the report added.
Once this shift is fully implemented, Swiggy’s organisational structure will closely resemble that of Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform owned by Zomato’s parent company, Eternal.
The Bengaluru-based firm's revenue from operation increased by 54% to Rs 4,961 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 3,222 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total income rose to Rs 5,048 crore--an increase of 52.5% year-on-year.
According to the company, platform gross order value rose 45% YoY to clock Rs 14,797 crore, while the consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 813 crore.