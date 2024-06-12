            

      TCS, HDFC, Airtel, Infosys in Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands

      A total of four Indian brands made the list in Kantar's BrandZ most valuable global brands 2024 report.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 6:37 PM
      The 4 Indian brands have a cumulative brand value of over $130 billion.

      Kantar has released its ‘BrandZ 2024 most valuable global brands’ report on June 12. The report included a list of the top 100 brands in the world based on their overall brand valuation.

      A total of four Indian brands made the list in 2024 with a cumulative brand value of over $130 billion.

      Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) came in as the 46th most valuable global brand in 2024 at a valuation of $44 billion (approx). HDFC Bank came in at 47 with a brand value of around $43 billion.

      Airtel came in as the 73rd most valuable brand at a $25 billion (approx) valuation. Following Airtel was Infosys in the 74th spot with a brand value of around $24 billion.

      Apple this year, reached new heights. The giant’s brand value increased 15 percent, securing its position for the third consecutive as the world’s most valuable brand. Furthermore, the report showed that Apple became the first brand in history to surpass $1 trillion in total brand valuation.

      Digital brands too saw great year-on-year growth for 2024. Instagram, Facebook, Google Cloud and Uber particularly performed well. NVIDIA, a new entrant in Kantar’s global top 10 for 2024. Additionally, NVIDIA is also 2024’s top riser, as per Kantar, with 178 percent YoY brand value growth.

      Kantar’s 2024 top 100 saw nine newcomers, including Lululemon at 92 and ADP, which is also 2024’s highest ranked newcomer at 44. Four brands returned to the top 100 list after hiatus - Dell Technologies, Aldi, Pinduoduo and HSBC.

      The report showed that 2024 marked the first time that the top 10 is worth as much in brand value as the other 90 top ranked brands combined. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and McDonald’s ranked as the top, holding onto their previous positions. Oracle made it debut in the top 10 coming in at the 9th position and Facebook made a return, coming in at the 8th position.


      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 6:37 PM

