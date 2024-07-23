Urban viewers to rely on social media, TV for Paris 2024 Olympics

The urban Indian viewers are most likely to rely on social media (55 percent) and television (54 precent) for the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to the latest data from YouGov.

The recently released report claimed that only one in ten (11 percent) urban Indians intend to catch the action live in Paris at an Olympic venue.

As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, nearly half will stream it online (47 percent), while over a third will opt for coverage in newspapers or news sites (36 percent).

The report further noted that a fifth will watch the games at a sports bar or other broadcasting venues (22 percent). Also, men are more likely than women to follow the Olympics via online streaming (52 percent men vs 42 percent women).

Among the age groups, TV broadcast as a viewing option is more popular among adults aged 45 and older as compared to the younger demographics. Saying updates about the games through newspapers is notably more popular among 55+ adults (at 49 percent) as compared to the rest, the report shared.

When asked why they watch the Olympics, more than half of urban Indians who watch the games (55 percent) said they do so to support their country’s athletes.

Two in five (42 percent) watch to enjoy the spectacle and excitement of the event, while a third do so to feel a part of a global spectacle (33 percent) or to witness participating athletes’ feats and performances (32 percent). A fifth watch the games because their friends and family do so (19 percent).