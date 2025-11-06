Salman Khan faces legal notice over ‘misleading’ pan masala ad claims in Kota

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself embroiled in a legal controversy after the Kota Consumer Court issued a notice to him over allegations that advertisements for Rajshree Pan Masala, a brand he endorses, are “misleading”.
The complaint was reportedly lodged by Inder Mohan Singh Honey, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and practising advocate at the Rajasthan High Court, who has sought a ban on the advertisements in question. Following the filing, the consumer court in Kota took cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the actor and the company behind the product, demanding a formal response.
According to the complaint, the advertisements promote Rajshree Pan Masala with claims that it contains “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.” The petitioner has challenged the authenticity of these claims, pointing out the economic improbability of such ingredients being present in a product priced at only ₹5, given that saffron costs nearly ₹4 lakh per kilogram.
Honey argued that such misleading promotions could have harmful societal consequences by encouraging young consumers to use pan masala—products that have long been linked to oral cancer and other health concerns.
Honey told ANI that the company, Rajshree Pan Masala, and its brand ambassador Salman Khan claim that the product contains saffron and encourage the youth to consume it. Salman Khan is a role model for many. A complaint has been filed in the Kota Consumer Court, and notices have been issued for a hearing.
He further criticised the ethics of celebrity endorsements, noting, that celebrities or film stars in other countries don’t promote soft drinks, yet here they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. He urged them not to send the wrong message to young people, as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer.
The Kota Consumer Court has listed the case for hearing on 27 November 2025. Responses from both Salman Khan and the manufacturer of Rajshree Pan Masala are currently awaited.