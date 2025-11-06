Travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32; family requests privacy amid shock among fans

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, his family confirmed in an emotional statement shared on Instagram on Thursday morning. Based in Dubai, Sood was one of India’s most recognisable travel content creators, known for his striking visuals and international collaborations.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. His family has urged fans and followers to respect their privacy and refrain from gathering near their home during this difficult period.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” the family’s statement read.

Sood’s most recent Instagram post, made just two days ago, showed him in Las Vegas. The post, captioned “Parked my sparkle in Vegas because subtlety is overrated. Be honest — would you drive this car?”, now stands as his last update to his 1.4 million followers. Comments on the post have since been disabled.

Known for his vibrant travel content and cinematic photography, Sood built a vast online community, boasting 1.4 million Instagram followers and 380,000 YouTube subscribers. His work often featured high-end destinations, luxury brands, and international collaborations.

Over the years, he partnered with leading organisations such as Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi Arabia, the New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO, and Airtel, among others. His engaging storytelling and creative visuals made him one of the most recognisable figures in the Indian travel influencer space.

In recognition of his impact, Sood was named to Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years—2022, 2023, and 2024. His Forbes profile described him as a Dubai-based photographer who began his journey by documenting his travels on Instagram, later expanding into digital marketing through his own firm.