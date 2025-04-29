WAVES 2025 set to become the world’s largest entertainment and media convergence

The global media, entertainment, and technology industries are gearing up for an extraordinary gathering at WAVES 2025, set to take place from May 1st to 4th at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Spanning a massive 15,000 square meters, WAVES 2025 promises to be the definitive global platform where industry leaders, creators, investors, and technology innovators come together to shape the future of entertainment.

Organised by the Government of India, this inaugural edition of WAVES — the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit — will see participation from over 100 leading exhibitors. The roster includes powerhouses such as Netflix, Amazon, Google, Meta, Sony, Reliance, Adobe, Tata, Balaji Telefilms, Dharma Productions, Saregama, and Yash Raj Films. Next-gen innovators like JetSynthesys, Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM), Free Stream Technologies, Neural Garage, and Fractal Picture will also showcase cutting-edge advancements across the entertainment tech ecosystem.

At the heart of WAVES 2025 lies the Bharat Pavilion, a spectacular 1,470 sqm space celebrating India’s creative legacy under the theme "Kala to Code". Divided into four experiential zones — Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, and Creator’s Leap — the Pavilion will take visitors on an immersive journey through India's storytelling evolution, from ancient oral traditions to modern-day technological storytelling.

The exhibition will also host State Pavilions from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and others, showcasing the cultural and creative strengths of different regions. Special focus will be given to emerging businesses through the MSME Pavilion and Start-Up Booths, offering networking and collaboration opportunities with global investors and stakeholders.

Adding to the excitement, WAVES 2025 will feature a dedicated Gaming Arena spotlighting the rapid growth of gaming and esports. Global and Indian gaming leaders such as Microsoft & Xbox, Dream11, Krafton, Nazara, MPL, and JioGames will present the latest innovations in interactive entertainment, underlining gaming’s rising influence on the digital entertainment economy.

Open from 10 AM to 6 PM between May 1st and 3rd, and from 10 AM to 5 PM on May 4th, WAVES 2025 will combine exclusive business networking (May 1–4) with public access (May 3–4), making it a comprehensive celebration of creativity, technology, and business.