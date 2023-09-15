Weekly Shorts: Instagram influencers for this holiday season

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.

The next few months will be tricky for many brands and marketers. The holiday sale season will kick off next month with Halloween, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023. The challenge will be to create buzz leading up to the event with the help of the right influencers.

Affable.ai has identified the top five Instagram influencers who actively promoted Black Friday deals in 2022. Among them, two influencers from India generated quite a good engagement for brands like Daniel Wellington and Cred Store. Let us find out more about these top-notch influencers.

Sherri Ashlee Toh (sherriashlee, 41.9K followers)

Sherri Ashlee Toh, a Singapore-based actor and influencer, took center stage to promote Fion Asia's luxurious designer handbag - the Minion backpack. Toh demonstrated the bag's versatility, showcasing how it could be carried as a cross-body, sling, or hand-carry, all while enthusiastically promoting the Black Friday Cyber Monday sale that ran from November 20 to 28, 2022. As a bonus, she shared her affiliate code, enabling her followers to enjoy discounts and free shipping if their orders exceeded $199.

Toh's content often revolves around collaborations with a diverse range of brands, including Asus, Kate Spade, Charles and Keith, Ray Ban, and Michael Koss. Her engagement rate remains solid at 2.98 percent and is steadily rising.

Aliya Poblete ( curlycocoanut, 6,496 followers)

Creators employ diverse strategies to promote products. Aliya Poblete, a Filipino influencer and model used a particularly interesting approach to promote the accessory brand Vitaly's Black Friday deal 2022. Rather than crafting new content, she harked back to a throwback advertisement she had done with the same brand during the summer of 2022.

Poblete cleverly repurposed snippets from that video to highlight Vitaly's enticing Black Friday deals, going the extra mile by sharing a discount code with her followers, allowing them to enjoy a 15 percent discount.

Poblete falls under the category of a nano-influencer, with her posts reaching an estimated audience of 1.30k and boasting an impressive overall engagement rate of 16.01 ;percent.

Kwang Wiphaphon (marksiwat, 1.2M followers)

Kwang Wiphaphon, a prominent influencer from Thailand, partnered with Musinsa, a renowned South Korean fashion brand, to promote their Black Friday deal. He engaged in an unboxing session, unveiling the brand's offerings. Kwang effortlessly presented two distinct looks, pairing a cream-colored sweater with cargo pants for the first ensemble and then donning the denim shirt jacket with the same cargo pants for the second look.

Kwang's influencer portfolio predominantly comprises collaborations with fashion brands, contributing to 57 percent of his recent posts in the last three months. His content consistently garners impressive engagement, averaging nearly 37.83K likes and approximately 204 comments per post.

Rebecca Roy | Gowthaman ilambarathi (odysseyoftwo, 241K followers)

In an era where the Indian retail market has embraced the allure of Black Friday deals, Daniel Wellington seized the opportunity to collaborate with a dynamic couple to showcase their range of watches for both men and women. This partnership led to the promotion of their Black Friday deal, offering an enticing 50 percent discount on the timepieces.

The post proved a resounding success, garnering an impressive response with over 18k+ likes. This Indian-based duo, renowned for their travel and lifestyle content, has established a significant presence in the influencer landscape, having previously worked with popular brands such as Air India, HSBC, Canon, Philips, Dior, and many more. Their paid collaboration posts boast a remarkable engagement rate of 4.78 percent.

Jai Arora (tech_iela, 1.8M followers)

In sync with the growing popularity of the Black Friday sale in India, Jai Arora took the stage to endorse the Smart WiFi remote, a device capable of transforming non-smart appliances such as TVs, air conditioners, speakers, and bulbs into smart, connected devices. Arora's promotional efforts were directed towards Cred Store's Black Friday sale 2022, where he encouraged his followers to participate in the spin-the-wheel game on Cred Store, offering them the opportunity to win a smart TV. The post resonated with his audience, amassing an impressive 63K+ likes.

What sets Arora apart is his commitment to maintaining trust with his followers through consistent non-branded content. Despite collaborating with major brands like TCL, Amazon, Croma, YouTube, Oppo, Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, and many others, he continues engaging his audience with authentic content. Currently boasting an engagement rate of 3.8 percent, Arora's posts consistently reach an estimated audience of 372.51K on average.