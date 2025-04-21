Pope Francis dies at 88 on Easter Monday at Vatican residence

ADVERTISEMENT
Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. He died at 7:35 a.m. in his residence at Casa Santa Marta within Vatican City, following complications from double pneumonia.
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1936, Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pope in March 2013. He was the first Jesuit and the first non-European to lead the Church in over a millennium. Known for his humility and progressive views, he chose to reside in the Vatican's guesthouse rather than the traditional papal apartments.
Throughout his papacy, Francis emphasized social justice, environmental stewardship, and inclusivity, often addressing issues like poverty, climate change, and the rights of marginalised communities. His tenure also included efforts to reform the Church amidst various challenges and controversies.
In his final weeks, Pope Francis had been hospitalised for 38 days due to bronchitis that developed into bilateral pneumonia. Despite his health struggles, he continued to fulfill some of his papal duties, including delivering blessings to the faithful. The Vatican has announced that the College of Cardinals will convene to begin the process of selecting the next pope.