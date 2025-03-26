Women's contractual pay sees 3.71% CAGR growth: Rs 17,433 to Rs20,164, says report

The report on Women Workforce by Teamlease "No Women left behind" highlights that while 83.5% of men are part of the labor force, only 45.2% of women participate — a gap that reflects more than just numbers. It points to deep-rooted structural and social hurdles. In terms of actual workforce engagement, 80.6% of men are employed compared to only 43.7% of women, revealing persistent challenges in both job accessibility and retention.

This disparity stems from socio-cultural norms, household responsibilities, lack of flexible work opportunities, safety concerns, and limited access to skill development. Without targeted action, these barriers risk keeping millions of women out of India’s growth story.

State-Wise Contrasts in Women’s Workforce Participation

There is a stark contrast in women’s workforce participation across Indian states in terms of LFPR and WPR.

High-performing states: Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim lead in both LFPR and WPR. Cultural acceptance, tribal economies, matrilineal societies, and traditional industries like agriculture and handicrafts play a major role.

Rural participation: In states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, women’s workforce engagement is also high, largely driven by economic necessity and strong government-backed rural employment initiatives. Local women’s groups are also helping bridge the access gap by creating networks across retail, financial services, and field operations.

Low-performing states: West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, and Punjab are at the bottom end of the spectrum. Urbanization, rigid gender norms, safety concerns, and the lack of flexible job formats continue to be major obstacles. Interestingly, even economically advanced states like Maharashtra and Karnataka haven’t translated their growth into equitable workforce access for women — a reminder that GDP growth alone doesn’t guarantee inclusion.

Barriers to Participation and the Need for Policy Interventions

Bridging this workforce gap isn’t just a matter of economics — it’s a matter of justice. Policy interventions, workplace reforms, and formal recognition of unpaid labor are key levers. Focused efforts on formalizing women’s employment, improving workplace safety, and expanding access to skill development are essential.

In urban areas especially, women continue to face invisible walls: fewer suitable job openings, inflexible schedules, and outdated perceptions of “ideal” workers. Despite NEP 2020’s promise, traditional mindsets still value male education more. For many girls, higher education remains an uphill climb, especially in families where early marriage or domestic responsibilities take precedence.

Women in the Contractual Workforce: Age, Sector & Salary Trends

Sectoral distribution: Retail leads with 29.8% of women in contractual roles — primarily as beauty advisors, fashion consultants, and frontline staff. Companies often favor women in these roles for their consumer-facing skills and alignment with current trends. IT (20.7%) and Financial Services (18.9%) follow closely. Other key industries include Textiles (18.2%), Healthcare & Pharma (17.1%), Electronics (15.5%), and Hospitality (13.4%). Sectors like Manufacturing (10.8%), Power & Energy (5%), and Telecom (4%) remain male-dominated — a reminder that technical and industrial spaces still have work to do.

Age segmentation: The majority of women in the contractual workforce (62.2%) are between 18–27 years. Another 29.4% fall in the 28–37 age group. Participation drops steeply in the 38–47 bracket (6.6%) and becomes minimal after 48 (1.9%). The numbers point to a larger trend: contractual roles are drawing in younger professionals, likely due to the promise of flexibility and easier entry.

Salary growth: Between FY20 and FY24, the average salary for women in contractual roles rose from ₹17,433 to ₹20,164 — a steady CAGR of 3.71%. It’s progress, but there's room for more — especially if we’re serious about gender pay parity.

Regional spread: Maharashtra (28.7%) dominates in providing contractual roles for women, followed by Tamil Nadu (14.2%) and Karnataka (14.1%). Telangana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh round out the top six. Clearly, urban hubs still lead — but for real progress, opportunity needs to reach tier-2 and tier-3 cities where untapped potential often goes unnoticed.

Representation in Leadership Roles

The leadership gap remains sharp. While women make up 46% of entry-level positions, only 19% reach the C-suite. That drop-off is even more dramatic in industries like Construction, Financial Services, and Real Estate, where the representation ratio between top and bottom tiers dips below 50%.