YouTube introduces new training program for creators to boost compliance

YouTube is aiding creators with more tools to bring down strikes and losses faced for violating guidelines. The video sharing and social media platform is starting an educational training course for creators who receive a community guidelines warning. The course would lift warnings upon completion and 90 days of compliance.

Community guidelines set the rules for creators on what is allowed on the platform and what isn’t. Some of the prohibited areas for content creation include pornography, incitement to violence, harassment, hate speech and others.

A YouTube channel is terminated if it gets three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behavior), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts). When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed.

In India, between January and March 2023, 1,906,071 videos were removed. In fact, India is where the maximum number of videos were removed in the period.

Previously, YouTube would remove a video and issue a lifetime warning to the channel. Going forward, while the violative content will still be removed from the platform, the creator or channel owner will have the option of taking a course to review a series of questions about YouTube’s sexual content policies and learn how to better adhere to policy lines.

Unlike the previous practice of a single warning throughout the channel's lifetime, creators will now receive individual warnings based on the specific policy they breach.