comScore

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger may face further delay

Following its merger with Sony Entertainment India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is set to be delisted from FTSE Global Equity indices.

By  Storyboard18Oct 1, 2023 3:44 PM
Zee-Sony merger may face further delay
Culver Max Entertainment, the entity representing Sony Pictures Networks India, will replace ZEE in the indices. (Source: Moneycontrol)

The anticipated $10 billion merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures announced way back in December 2021 will be seeing further delays. Despite receiving approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over a month ago, Sony stated that the merger will still take some time.

“Although the transaction was previously expected to close by the end of the first half of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, based on the latest progress, it is currently expected to close in the months ahead. Sony continues to assess the impact of the transaction on its consolidated financial results. Both companies continue to proceed with the necessary procedures to complete the transaction,” Sony said in a statement.

Following its merger with Sony Entertainment India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is set to be delisted from FTSE Global Equity indices. Culver Max Entertainment, the entity representing Sony Pictures Networks India, will replace ZEE in the indices.


Tags
First Published on Sep 30, 2023 11:02 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Explainer: Demystifying MFA websites: What you should know about made-for-ads platforms

Explainer: Demystifying MFA websites: What you should know about made-for-ads platforms

How it Works

This year’s festive season is projected to witness an advertising splurge: Ramsai Panchapakesan

This year’s festive season is projected to witness an advertising splurge: Ramsai Panchapakesan

How it Works

Online sellers expect at least a 15 percent jump in festive sales YoY: Redseer

Online sellers expect at least a 15 percent jump in festive sales YoY: Redseer

How it Works

Reliance Retail's Tira opens its store in Hyderabad

Reliance Retail's Tira opens its store in Hyderabad

How it Works

Marketing Mocktail: Strategy demystified- the 4-pillars of brand strategy explained

Marketing Mocktail: Strategy demystified- the 4-pillars of brand strategy explained

How it Works

IAMAI counters TRAI's OTT revenue sharing demands as 'rent-seeking’

IAMAI counters TRAI's OTT revenue sharing demands as 'rent-seeking’

How it Works

Nazara Technologies gets a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore from DGGI Mumbai

Nazara Technologies gets a tax demand of Rs 2.83 crore from DGGI Mumbai