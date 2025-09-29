Crocs wins trademark dispute battle against ‘Croose'

ADVERTISEMENT
In a trademark infringement case, American footwear giant Crocs has secured a win against the brand “Croose.” The Delhi High Court, in its latest judgment delivered by Justice Tejas Karia, ordered the deletion of the trademark registration for ‘Croose’, citing its similarity to Crocs, Bar & Bench mentioned in a report.
Crocs had approached the court seeking cancellation of the ‘Croose’ trademark registered with the Registrar of Trademarks in India, noting that it has held registrations in the country since 2005–2006.
The court observed that the mark “Croose” is deceptively similar to Crocs, both visually and phonetically.
According to the order, “‘Croose’ deserves to be removed from the register of trademarks in order to maintain the purity of the register.”
Last week, Indian conglomerate Piccadily Agro Industries obtained an interim injunction restraining Radico Khaitan from using the brand name 'Kashmyr' for its recently launched vodka, citing trademark violation.
The court observed that the name ‘Kashmyr’ bears a close resemblance to Piccadily’s registered trademarks ‘Cashmir’ and ‘Cashmere’. As per the injunction, Radico Khaitan has been prohibited from manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, advertising, promoting, or using the mark ‘Kashmyr’—either on its own or in combination with any prefix or suffix—until the case is fully adjudicated.
In an exchange filing, Piccadily Agro reiterated that Radico Khaitan and its affiliates are barred from any commercial activity involving the contested brand name until a final ruling is issued.