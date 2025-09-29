YouTube launches Premium Lite in India at Rs 89 per month

ADVERTISEMENT
Google-owned YouTube has rolled out Premium Lite in India on a pilot basis, offering users ad-free viewing for Rs 89 per month.
According to the platform, Premium Lite enables an ad-free experience on most videos across devices, including phones, laptops, and TVs. However, ads may still appear on music content, Shorts, and during browsing or search.
For users seeking a more complete experience—including ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background play—the existing Premium plan will continue to offer those benefits.
“We’ve been testing Premium Lite to ensure the right balance of features and benefits for viewers who primarily want ad-free video watching. The new membership works seamlessly across devices,” YouTube said in its latest blog post.
The launch comes as YouTube continues to expand its reach in India. At its flagship event Brandcast 2025, the company revealed that Indians aged 18+ watch over 72 minutes of YouTube daily.
YouTube also highlighted the scale of its products: Shorts crossed 650 million monthly logged-in viewers as of June 2025, while its Connected TV audience reached 75 million Indians aged 18+ in April 2025.