Instagram tests Reels-first home screen in India as short video push deepens

Instagram has begun piloting a Reels-first experience on its mobile app with a limited number of users in India, underscoring Meta’s commitment to short-form video as the core of its growth strategy.
As part of the test, users opening Instagram land directly in Reels, mirroring the experience already introduced on the recently launched iPad app. Direct messages remain accessible via the navigation bar, while Stories continue to appear at the top. The navigation itself is also being redesigned to give greater prominence to Reels and direct messages — two features Meta says are powering most of Instagram’s expansion.
The move comes days after Meta revealed Instagram had surpassed 3 billion monthly active users, making it the third of its apps, after Facebook and WhatsApp, to reach the milestone. Industry estimates suggest more than 400 million of those users are in India, where Instagram has consistently tested features before global rollout.
Following tab for posts
To address concerns about content from followed accounts being sidelined, Instagram will introduce a new Following tab. This will be split into three sections:
All – showing recommended posts and Reels from all followed accounts.
Friends – highlighting posts and Reels from accounts that follow the user back.
Latest – displaying posts and Reels in chronological order.
India’s role as a testing ground
India has long been a strategic market for Instagram. It was among the first countries to receive Reels in July 2020, just weeks after TikTok was banned. Analysts note this timing gave Meta a significant advantage in capturing TikTok’s former user base.
Speculation about TikTok’s possible return to India resurfaced recently after its website became briefly accessible on some networks. However, IT and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Moneycontrol that there are currently no proposals to lift the ban, despite TikTok once boasting 200 million Indian users.
Looking ahead, as per Moneycontrol report, Instagram plans to test features that allow users to fine-tune the Reels algorithm. Participants will be able to add or remove topics to reflect their interests more accurately. The tool is expected to roll out more widely to Explore and Feed in future updates.