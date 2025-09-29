Sam Balsara warns of a fake account impersonating him

ADVERTISEMENT
Impersonation of popular personalities is rampant globally. In a recent event, Indian advertising legend Sam Balsara has warned users on the internet to not fall for an account that has been registered in as 'SB Financial Experts', using his photo and is impersonating him online. He clarified that it is misleading and that he has 'no association' with the particular account.
He wrote on his LinkedIn account "This is to inform everyone that a fake page is impersonating me. I have no association with this account. Kindly report and avoid engaging."
Have a look at his post:
In recent news, Storyboard18 reported that according to top industry sources, Sam Balsara's Madison World and Havas have agreed on the major terms, and the acquisition has now reached the signing stage, setting the stage for one of Indian advertising’s most significant consolidations. For Madison founder Sam Balsara, the agreement represents a pivotal moment in his storied career.