Google Chrome for Android adds AI feature to turn webpages into podcast-style audio

Google has introduced a new AI-powered feature for Chrome on Android that converts webpages into podcast-like audio experiences. The update builds on the browser’s existing Read Aloud function, now offering Audio Overviews, which condense and narrate online content through conversational voices.
Unlike the standard Read Aloud option, which reads articles verbatim, Audio Overviews use artificial intelligence to summarise key points in the style of a dialogue between two AI hosts. The feature aims to make long, text-heavy articles easier to consume, providing users with a podcast-style playback of webpages while on the move.
To access the feature, Chrome users on Android can open a page, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, and select Listen to this page. A new button within the Reading Mode overlay allows users to toggle AI-powered narration on or off, in addition to controlling playback speed.
Reports indicate that the feature is now appearing in Chrome’s stable build (version 140.0.7339.124) for Android devices, marking its transition from experimental and beta testing to a broader rollout. Audio Overviews were initially spotted in Chrome Canary months ago before appearing in beta releases.
The update draws inspiration from Google’s NotebookLM app, which first introduced Audio Overviews to simplify dense information into conversational summaries. The approach was later incorporated into Google’s Gemini AI platform. By integrating this functionality directly into Chrome, Google is expanding access to AI-generated audio, making it a tool for users who prefer listening over reading.
With this addition, Chrome for Android is positioning itself as more than a conventional browser, effectively becoming a personalised audio companion capable of turning any webpage into a quick and convenient listening experience.