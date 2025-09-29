Maruti Suzuki becomes eighth most valuable automaker globally, overtakes parent Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki has surpassed several global peers in market capitalisation, emerging as the eighth most valuable automaker in the world, according to a report bny CNBC TV-18. The maker of Ertiga, Swift Dzire, and other popular models is now valued at about $57.6 billion, edging past global giants such as Ford and Volkswagen.
Notably, the Indian arm has also overtaken its Japanese parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, which holds a valuation of around $29 billion. Maruti Suzuki now trails just behind Honda Motor, valued at $59 billion.
At the top, Tesla Inc. continues to dominate the auto sector with $1.47 trillion market cap, followed by Toyota ($314 billion) and China’s BYD ($133 billion).
Ferrari ranks fourth with a valuation of $92.7 billion, ahead of BMW ($61.3 billion) and Mercedes-Benz ($59.8 billion).
Meanwhile, Ford has slipped from eighth to ninth place, with its valuation declining to $46.3 billion. General Motors ($57.1 billion) and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion) also trail Maruti Suzuki in the global rankings.