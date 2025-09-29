Tata Play unveils AI augmented mascot Coco

Satellite television company Tata Play has introduced Coco, an AI-assisted puppy mascot set to represent the brand across all consumer touchpoints. It has been developed in collaboration with Ogilvy and Aesthetic Intelligence Labs.

While Coco was originally designed through traditional techniques, his production was powered by a hybrid pipeline of 15+ AI tools that combined animation with generative AI tools, motion models, and custom visual logic engines. To address challenges like inconsistent textures and expressions, the team built a visual dataset of over 8,000 frames.

Through short-format films developed entirely using generative AI, the campaign introduces a fresh, humanised tone to product features, platform benefits, and service messaging. Coco serves not just as a mascot, but as a consistent, emotionally engaging brand asset designed to evolve with changing media behaviour. It also demonstrates how methodical use of AI can unlock scalable, high-impact storytelling without losing authenticity.

Krishnendu Dasgupta, head – marketing communications, Tata Play, said, “At Tata Play, innovation is always guided by one principle, to make the customer experience simpler, more intuitive and impactful. Our use of generative AI at this scale underscores our commitment to leveraging technology in ways that are not just efficient, but also creatively distinct. As consumer attention shifts across platforms and formats, our storytelling must evolve too. Coco is a step in that direction, designed to make Tata Play more relatable, memorable, and seamlessly present across every touchpoint. It reflects our belief that great technology must always make things simpler for the end consumer.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, said, “The idea was to create an identity for Tata Play that is universally loved and instantly relatable. Coco was unanimously voted the perfect fit. Coco embodies the brand’s essence of being reliable, friendly, and always there when you need it. Through 20-second short and sweet stories, we have created moments of joy that showcase the features of the brand in a natural and engaging manner.”