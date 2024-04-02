comScore            

      Quantum Brief

      Actor Ayushmann Khurrana appointed Election Commission ambassador for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

      In this campaign, Khurana will urge the youth to take action and exercise their right to select the nation's future leaders.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2024 12:56 PM
      Actor Ayushmann Khurrana appointed Election Commission ambassador for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
      Khurana is also UNICEF’s National Ambassador for India along with the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He is also the face of UNICEF’s global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children) with soccer icon David Beckham.(Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

      Ayushmann Khurrana, has been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to vote in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In this campaign, Khurana will urge the youth to take action and exercise their right to select the nation's future leaders.

      The actor will be collaborating with the Election Commission as pro bono support.

      “Voting day is often considered as a holiday with hundreds of excuses offered for not to vote. Through the campaign Ayushmann Khurana, gives out a beautiful message and a single reason of why one should vote. His act is highly convincing and impactful and resonates well with his followers, mostly the younger generation. ECI has tried to utilise Ayushmann’s potential and reach to inspire and mobilise youngsters towards voting, as an important democratic exercise & duty towards the future," said Santosh Ajmera, Director, Voter Education at Election Commission of India, New Delhi.

      “Everyone must vote and be conscious citizens by participating in the process of nation-building. The power to choose the leaders who will represent the country, represent our needs in the Parliament rests with us. Every vote counts and every vote is important. Voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like ours," said Khurana.

      Over the years, the actor has been the poster boy of progressive content cinema that aims to champion inclusivity. He has also been the flag-bearer for gender inclusivity in India through his films.

      Khurana is also UNICEF’s National Ambassador for India along with the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He is also the face of UNICEF’s global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children) with soccer icon David Beckham.

      “I’m honoured and humbled to have been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are the largest democracy in the world, we are also a country with a huge youth population. So, it is imperative that the youth participates in deciding the future of our nation by casting their vote," he said.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 12:56 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      NCLAT to rule on Zee-Sony merger challenges on April 15

      NCLAT to rule on Zee-Sony merger challenges on April 15

      Quantum Brief

      ZEE’s Punit Misra quits; second big head rolls after Rahul Johri

      ZEE’s Punit Misra quits; second big head rolls after Rahul Johri

      Quantum Brief

      TRAI seeks public input on auctioning new spectrum bands for mobile services

      TRAI seeks public input on auctioning new spectrum bands for mobile services

      Quantum Brief

      Centre Court Capital announces Rs350 crore sports tech and gaming VC fund in India

      Centre Court Capital announces Rs350 crore sports tech and gaming VC fund in India

      Quantum Brief

      Dabur investing behind brands, distribution expansion, manufacturing cap

      Dabur investing behind brands, distribution expansion, manufacturing cap

      Quantum Brief

      Bob Iger wins shareholder vote, but Disney's future still uncertain: Successor search and box office woes linger

      Bob Iger wins shareholder vote, but Disney's future still uncertain: Successor search and box office woes linger

      Quantum Brief

      Delhi HC slaps Google with Rs 1 lakh fine. Find out why

      Delhi HC slaps Google with Rs 1 lakh fine. Find out why

      Quantum Brief

      MCD removes over half a million political ads in Delhi before Lok Sabha elections

      MCD removes over half a million political ads in Delhi before Lok Sabha elections