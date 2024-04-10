No Pappu, no Kejriwal, no Dulha; Spotlight is on PM Modi's development agenda in new BJP campaign

It is raining ad campaigns and Bharatiya Janata Party has added a new one to its poll arsenal. The ‘Sapne Nahi Hakikat Bunte Hai Tabhi Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai’ campaign, however, is a departure from the edgy, meme-friendly content the ruling party has been releasing on social media in the last few weeks.

The sole focus of the new campaign is to present a holistic portrayal of development-focused initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lasting 3.18 minutes, this multilingual campaign sharply spotlights Prime Minister’s Bharat focus.

The campaign emphasizes the achievements of the BJP government which includes initiatives that have had a real and tangible impact on daily lives, making the campaign more relatable. From digital payments, subsidised LPG cylinders, narratives surrounding women empowerment to the much debated topic of ‘North East’, the new campaign covers it all.

Unlike the past few campaigns where the focus was on opposition and their failures, the new ad ensures that the spotlight remains on Modi.

Moving on to the campaign's visual narrative, it features diverse segments of society – students, women, scientists, and more, with treatment that allows it to resonate with viewers on a personal level. The inclusion of glimpses of cultural performances such as Kathak and Odissi dance adds a touch of vibrancy the creative narrative.

The backdrop of iconic landmarks like the Statue of Unity, the Ayodhya Temple, Atal Setu and others further reinforces the campaign's message, emphasizing the widespread impact of development initiatives across the nation.