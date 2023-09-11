All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) moves TDSAT against DD Free Dish: Report

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has pointed the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) in the direction of DD Free Dish for allegedly not acting in accordance with the TRAI’s regulation that requires channels to be provided in an encrypted manner, as per an e4m report. It also quoted a reliable source who stated that the Tribunal has issued a notice to Prasar Bharti on the plea of AIDCF, which has nine cable networks under it. The anonymous source mentioned in the report claims that "broadcasters have been providing the channel decoders to DD Free Dish without charging them for the pay channels, which has created a non-level playing field between other platforms."