Today in AI | Ray-Ban Meta glasses gets Hindi support | Meta to invest $1.5 billion on AI data centre

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India get UPI payments, Hindi support and Deepika Padukone AI voice
Meta has unveiled a suite of AI-powered features for Ray-Ban Meta glasses users in India, including hands-free interactions, UPI payments, Hindi language support, and a Celebrity AI Voice featuring Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.
Meta partners with Arm to power AI personalization across Facebook, Instagram
Meta Platforms has announced a partnership with chip technology provider Arm Holdings to enhance the infrastructure powering its personalization systems across apps like Facebook and Instagram, according to media reports.
Meta poaches Apple AI strategist Ke Yang amid intensifying talent war
Meta has secured the high-profile hire of Ke Yang, formerly head of Apple’s AI models team, marking another significant move in the intensifying battle for AI talent. Yang, who joined Apple in 2019, led the Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI) team responsible for overhauling Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, ahead of a planned relaunch in March, Reuters reported.
Meta to invest $1.5 billion in new AI data centre
Meta has revealed plans to construct a new gigawatt-scale data centre in El Paso, Texas, as part of its ongoing push to bolster artificial intelligence capabilities. The facility, capable of scaling up to 1GW, will be the company’s 29th data centre and is expected to be operational by 2028.