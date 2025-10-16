Prosus increases stake in Ixigo, marks first investment in a listed Indian Company

Dutch investment firm Prosus has acquired an additional 5.06% stake in Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of online travel aggregator Ixigo, through off-market transactions. The shares were purchased from existing shareholders — Elevation Capital (1.9%) and Peak XV Partners (3.16%) — according to media reports.

This stake acquisition comes in addition to the 10.1% stake that Ixigo announced it would issue to Prosus on a preferential basis for approximately Rs 1,296 crore at Rs 280 per share.

As part of the deal:

Peak XV Partners sold its 3.16% stake for Rs 399 crore.

Elevation Capital sold 3.27% for about Rs 438 crore, and now retains roughly 2.4% in Ixigo.

This marks Prosus’ first investment in a listed Indian company, signaling a strategic shift in its investment focus. It is also the firm’s second major investment in a new-age Indian tech company this year, following its involvement in Rapido.

In September, reports indicated that Prosus was in advanced discussions to invest around ₹1,750 crore in Rapido, where it currently holds a 3–4% stake. The firm is now reportedly looking to expand its ownership in the ride-hailing startup.