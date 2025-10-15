Search Ads: Google rolls out prominent ‘Sponsored’ label, introduces one-click ad hiding

            
Google is redesigning its search results to feature a prominent “Sponsored” label and a one-click option to hide ads, improving transparency and navigation for users.

By  Storyboard18Oct 15, 2025 8:37 AM
Google is rolling out a redesign of how advertisements appear in its search results, introducing a clearer label for sponsored content and, for the first time, giving users the ability to hide ads with a single click.

Under the new format, all text advertisements will be consolidated beneath a prominent “Sponsored results” banner that remains visible while users scroll. Google said the change is meant to make paid placements easier to distinguish from organic search results, reinforcing its self-described “industry-leading standards” on transparency in ad labeling.

The company is also adding a “Hide sponsored results” option, allowing users to collapse text ads entirely if they prefer to see only unpaid listings. Google said its testing indicated that the format makes the top of the page easier to navigate. The company noted that ads will not increase in size, and the number of text ads shown will remain capped at four.

The new “Sponsored” marker will extend beyond text listings to cover other ad types, including Shopping units. The redesign is now being introduced globally across both desktop and mobile versions of Google Search.


