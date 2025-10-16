Nestlé India MD Manish Tiwary bets on brand investments, manufacturing scale-up for growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Nestlé India Limited’s newly appointed Managing Director, Manish Tiwary, has pledged to accelerate investments in brands and manufacturing capacity to strengthen the company’s growth trajectory.
During the Q2 earnings announcement, the maker of Maggi and KitKat reiterated its focus on agility and innovation. “We will remain fast, focused, and flexible, adapting to market dynamics as they evolve,” Tiwary said.
Nestlé India reported its Q2 FY26 results on Thursday, posting a 17.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743 crore, compared to Rs 899 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. However, the company recorded a 10.4% increase in total income to Rs 5,645.2 crore, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,643.6 crore for the quarter.
Commenting on the recent GST rate revision, Tiwary said the move is expected to stimulate consumption, enhance affordability, and support overall FMCG sector growth.
The company expects milk prices to soften after the festive season, coinciding with the onset of the flush season. Coffee prices are anticipated to stabilize or decline, as upcoming harvests in Vietnam and India appear to be normal. Meanwhile, the global supply-demand equation for cocoa is projected to balance following a correction in demand over the past two years. However, edible oil prices are expected to remain firm and may rise further due to tight global supply conditions.
Tiwary further highlighted that quick commerce continues to drive accelerated growth for Nestlé India, aided by festive integrations, new product launches, targeted demand generation, and improved platform availability.
Exports also registered high double-digit growth, driven by robust demand across product categories.
Tiwary took over as Managing Director following the retirement of veteran leader Suresh Narayanan on July 31, 2025. A seasoned business executive with nearly three decades of experience in e-commerce and consumer goods, Tiwary previously served as Country Manager at Amazon India. He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career at Unilever, where he held leadership roles in sales, marketing, and general management across India, the Gulf, and North Africa.
Tiwary holds a BTech in Computer Science and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.