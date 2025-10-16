Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India get UPI payments, Hindi support and Deepika Padukone AI voice

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has unveiled a suite of AI-powered features for Ray-Ban Meta glasses users in India, including hands-free interactions, UPI payments, Hindi language support, and a Celebrity AI Voice featuring Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.
The new Celebrity AI Voice allows users to ask Meta AI questions and receive spoken replies in Padukone’s voice. While multiple assistant voices remain available, the addition of Padukone is part of Meta AI’s global lineup of celebrity voices.
Indian users can now set Hindi as their preferred language via the Meta AI app, enabling queries and commands in Hindi. The glasses also support UPI QR-code payments of up to Rs. 1,000, which can be completed through a WhatsApp-linked bank account simply by looking at the code and prompting Meta AI to scan and pay.
Ahead of Diwali, Meta has added a festive-inspired restyling feature. Photos captured with the glasses can be transformed by Meta AI into Diwali-themed images with vibrant lights, diyas, and other customisations, viewable through the Meta AI app.
The company has not specified an exact rollout date for these new features, but users are advised to keep both the Meta AI app and their glasses updated to access the latest functions when they become available.