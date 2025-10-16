Deepinder Goyal on having another app | Sony Pictures Networks India net profit halves

ADVERTISEMENT
Eternal’s Deepinder Goyal on Swiggy Toing, Rapido Ownly: ‘We don’t need another app'
Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Eternal Limited (formerly known as Zomato), on Thursday said that the company does not see the need to launch a separate app to target budget-conscious customers, unlike rivals Swiggy and Rapido, which have recently introduced Toing and Ownly, respectively.
Speaking on the company’s approach during Q2 earning, Goyal said that the Zomato app itself can cater to value-seeking users. To address this segment, Zomato has reduced the minimum order value for free delivery for its Gold members from Rs 199 to Rs 99.
Sony Pictures Networks India sees net profit halve to ₹456 crore in FY25
Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, widely recognized as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), reported a steep decline in profits and a moderate fall in revenues for the fiscal year 2025, even as it significantly strengthened its cash position.
Giuseppe Marsocci set to take over as CEO of Giorgio Armani Group: Reports
The Giorgio Armani Group is set to enter a new era of leadership as Giuseppe Marsocci, the company’s Deputy Managing Director and Global Chief Commercial Officer, prepares to be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Reuters reported.
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals his X account hacked despite 2FA protection
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that his personal account was hacked on Tuesday due to a phishing email. In a detailed tweet, Kamath explained that a “momentary lapse in attention” while browsing on his personal device allowed attackers to gain access to a single login session.
Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sees 95% growth in fashion & beauty in smaller cities
Amazon India reported record-breaking growth across categories during its ongoing Great Indian Festival. The fashion and beauty segment witnessed up to 95% year-on-year (YoY) growth in tier-2 and 3 cities, led by a sharp rise in demand for Korean beauty products (up 75%) and strong sales in professional beauty, haircare, and footwear, each growing by around 40%.
