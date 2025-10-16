Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sees 95% growth in fashion & beauty; Lab-grown diamonds up 390%

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon India reported record-breaking growth across categories during its ongoing Great Indian Festival. The fashion and beauty segment witnessed up to 95% year-on-year (YoY) growth, led by a sharp rise in demand for Korean beauty products (up 75%) and strong sales in professional beauty, haircare, and footwear, each growing by around 40%.
The jewellery category saw an unprecedented surge, with lab-grown diamond jewellery recording a 390% YoY growth, while precious jewellery and silver coins registered a 200% increase.
In the electronics segment, premium smartphones priced above Rs 30,000 grew 30% YoY, with 65% of sales coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Sony home theatre systems saw a massive 320% YoY jump in purchases, reflecting rising demand for premium entertainment products.
Amazon Fresh also reported robust momentum, with sales from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities rising 60%, driven primarily by fresh fruits and vegetables, which accounted for half of total demand. Other high-performing categories included seeds and dry fruits (up 50%), haircare products (up 60%), and sports nutrition (up 40%), highlighting a growing consumer focus on holistic wellness this festive season.
Overall, Amazon India recorded over 276 crore customer visits, with 70% coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Shoppers purchased a diverse range of products—from smartphones, smart TVs, and festive décor to sarees, beauty essentials, and daily groceries.
“This year’s festival enabled more than Rs 1,000 crore in customer savings through bank offers, GST benefits via sellers, and cashback rewards. We are equally delighted to see strong growth for lakhs of sellers, from small businesses and local artisans to Made-in-India brands,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India. “Enhanced delivery and payment innovations—such as 60% more same-day deliveries, no-cost EMI, and attractive bank and exchange offers—further elevated the customer experience,” he added.