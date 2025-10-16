Giuseppe Marsocci set to take over as CEO of Giorgio Armani Group: Reports

The Giorgio Armani Group is set to enter a new era of leadership as Giuseppe Marsocci, the company’s Deputy Managing Director and Global Chief Commercial Officer, prepares to be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Reuters reported.

As per the report, the decision is expected to be formally approved during a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, confirming reports from Italian media.

Marsocci will succeed founder Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who passed away on September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. Armani, widely regarded as the epitome of Italian elegance, transformed global fashion by redefining modern tailoring for both men and women, creating an empire that spanned haute couture, accessories, fragrances, and home decor.

As the new CEO, Marsocci will face the challenge of steering the independent fashion powerhouse through a period of strategic transition and succession planning. One of his immediate priorities will be overseeing the sale of a 15% stake in the company, as outlined in Armani’s will. The will specifies that priority for this stake will go to global luxury giants such as LVMH, L’Oréal, EssilorLuxottica, or another group “of equal standing.”