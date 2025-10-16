DB Corp’s Q2 ad revenue hits Rs 447.8 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
DB Corp Limited on Thursday announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The media company reported a 12% year-on-year growth in consolidated advertising revenue, reaching Rs 447.8 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 401.4 crore in the same quarter last year.
According to the company, advertising revenue grew by high single digits on a like-to-like basis, excluding the early festive season benefit.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, ad revenue rose by around 13%, while total revenue grew 9% YoY to Rs 634.7 crore, up from Rs 582.5 crore in the previous fiscal.
The radio business reported a 4% YoY increase in ad revenue to Rs 43 crore, compared to Rs 41.4 crore in Q2 FY25.
For the first half of FY26, overall advertising revenue was up 2% YoY to Rs 845.5 crore, compared to Rs 829 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s circulation revenue also rose 3% YoY to Rs 120.8 crore, up from Rs 117.5 crore in Q2 FY25.
DB Corp reported a net profit of Rs 93.5 crore, compared to Rs 82.6 crore in the previous year, after adjusting for a forex loss of Rs 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA increased 10% YoY to Rs 158.4 crore, against Rs 144.2 crore last year.