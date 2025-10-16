ZEEL approves Rs 15 crore investment for 20% stake in Ideabaaz Tech

ADVERTISEMENT
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional investment of Rs 15 crore in Ideabaaz Tech Private Limited (ITPL), a company engaged in the business of media and entrepreneurship. The decision was made based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee at the board meeting held earlier today.
Following this investment, ZEEL will hold a 20% equity stake in ITPL on a fully diluted basis.
According to the company’s filing, ITPL operates across three transformative verticals — Show, Platform, and Exhibition — and aims to empower startups across India, with a special focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where access to entrepreneurial resources is often limited.
The investment, ZEEL stated, is part of its broader strategy to diversify and expand its existing business operations and to support the growth of emerging media and startup ecosystems.
As of FY25, ITPL reported no turnover, and its paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 1,20,060, divided into 12,006 equity shares of Rs 10 each.