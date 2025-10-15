Network18 records 7.2% revenue growth in Q2; new business segments drive growth

Network18 Media & Investments Limited has reported a 7.2% year-on-year rise in standalone operating revenue for its news business to ₹477 crore in the second quarter of FY2025–26, demonstrating resilience in a challenging advertising environment. The growth came despite a soft inventory demand, underscoring the company’s strong market position and improved pricing yields across key regions.

For the first half of the financial year, revenue growth remained broadly flat compared to the same period last year, as the first quarter of FY2024–25 had benefited from election-related advertising. Operating costs were kept under tight control, remaining flat through the half year.

Network18 maintained its leadership as India’s largest TV news network, commanding a 13.5% all-India viewership share and reaching over 250 million people monthly—about 30% higher than its nearest competitor. The network operates 20 channels, including 14 regional ones, and leads in several key national markets.

CNBC TV18 retained its top position among business news channels with a 67.8% share.

News18 India continued to be the number one Hindi news channel with a 13.1% share.

CNN News18 led the English news segment with a 36.7% share.

Regionally, Network18 remained dominant in Marathi and multiple Hindi-speaking markets, while ranking second in West Bengal and Karnataka.

The digital segment also showed robust momentum. Network18 emerged as the second-largest digital news and information network with 270 million monthly users and a 62% segment reach. Its YouTube network registered over 13 billion video views during the quarter, more than three times its closest competitor, making it the largest news network on the platform.

Moneycontrol strengthened its leadership as India’s leading digital financial news platform, with 1.8 times the page views and over three times the time spent compared to its nearest rival. Its premium subscription service Moneycontrol Pro crossed one million paid subscribers, while the newly launched Moneycontrol Super Pro gained strong traction among users seeking real-time market intelligence.

News18.com expanded its multilingual, hyperlocal coverage, rolling out AI-powered features like automated podcasts, rapid news summaries, personalized video feeds, and enhanced city pages. Firstpost’s YouTube channel approached nine million subscribers, surpassing last year’s total viewership well before the year-end.

Network18 continued to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional advertising. Moneycontrol’s fintech vertical showed strong momentum, with lending emerging as a key driver. At the Global Fintech Festival 2025, Moneycontrol announced a partnership with HDFC Bank to offer curated personal loans directly through its platform.

The Creator18 ecosystem has engaged more than 1,000 social media influencers to expand into sectors such as culture, commerce, and fashion.

In the regional news segment, the Board approved the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in IBN Lokmat News Pvt. Ltd. for ₹25 crore, making News18 Lokmat a wholly owned subsidiary. This move aims to strengthen Network18’s Marathi news leadership and deepen its regional presence.

“Acquisition of balance stake in News18 Lokmat further strengthens our market-leading portfolio of national and regional news channels,” said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18. “Our mission is to be the one-stop news destination for audiences around the country, and this is another step in that direction. Our multi-lingual bouquet of TV and Digital platforms continues to strengthen their positions across markets, putting us in a strong position to benefit from the upside potential of the initiatives recently undertaken by the government to boost consumer demand.”

On a standalone basis, total income for the quarter stood at ₹478.8 crore, up from ₹447.6 crore a year earlier. Total expenses were ₹548.9 crore, resulting in a loss before tax and exceptional items of ₹70.1 crore.

The company reported an exceptional gain of ₹587 crore in the first half, due to the fair valuation of its 24.5% holding in Eenadu Television Private Limited (ETPL), which ceased to be an associate company as of July 7, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, total income for the quarter was ₹500.8 crore, compared to ₹2,059.4 crore in the same period last year. The prior year’s figures are not comparable due to the deconsolidation of Indiacast Media Distribution Private Limited and Studio 18 Media Private Limited (formerly Viacom18) in late 2024.